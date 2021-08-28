Talley 50th Anniversary

Barry and Celeste Talley, of Bradley, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date. Talley and the former Celeste Blanchette were married Sept. 4, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kankakee.

The couple has two children: Brooke (Nelson) Bradford, of Hanceville, Ala.; and Kori (Richard) Blanchette, of Kankakee. They also have three grandchildren.

Barry is retired from Valspar after 35 years of service. Celeste worked retail for over 20 years.

Family and friends are very precious to them.