Birth announcements: Aug. 28, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Isaiah and Molly Green, Kankakee, girl, Olivia Catherine, Aug. 9, first child.

Casey and Megan Hoffeditz, Kankakee, girl, Avery Rae, Aug. 11, third child.

Joe and Sarah Sherry, Manteno, boy, Jax Danger, Aug. 11, first child.

Peter and Susanne Bult, Bourbonnais, boy, Everett Jude, Aug. 12, first child.

Justin and Kashanie Jackson, Bourbonnais, girl, Justice Shanice, Aug. 12, first child.

Jakob and Allison Haefs, Herscher, boy, Bedford Michael, Aug. 12, third child.

Ryan and Stephanie Serpe, Bourbonnais, boy, Sawyer Paxton, Aug. 14, first child.

Dominic Strothoff and Daniele Oddera, Kankakee, girl, Aubriella Rose Marie, Aug. 14, first child.

Miguel Bautista and Mariana Flores, Kankakee, boy, Yeray Sai, Aug. 15, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Daniel Garcia and Elizabeth Lamas, Chebanse, boy, Jeremiah Lorenzo, Aug. 9, second child.

Jeffrey Umland and Ashley Joseph, Kankakee, girl, Salem Eve, Aug. 10, second child.

Ignacio Mauricio and Jadyn Nunez, Kankakee, boy, Azaiah Merino, Aug. 10, first child.

Nathan Brennan and Ashley Campbell, New Lenox, boy, Jameson Lee, Aug. 10, fourth child.

Miyshawn Moye-Hunt and Esmeralda Valdez, Kankakee, girl, Jordyn Grace, Aug. 11, second child.

Tyree Jordan and Tyreeaja Clasberry, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Miyanni Rose, Aug. 11.

Coty Brading and Emily Coy, Kankakee, girl, Heidi Mae, Aug. 11, first child.

Johannah Lynch, Watseka, boy, Kenneth Lee, Aug. 12, third child.

Derek and Caitlin Miller, Ashkum, boy, Nash John, Aug. 12, first child. The mother is the former Caitlin Rich.

Kole and Kathryn Kamman, Momence, girl, Alice Kathryn, Aug. 12, first child. The mother is the former Kathryn Graf.

Veronica Kimble, Kankakee, girl, Promise Marie, Aug. 12, third child.

Saul Varela and Julianna Andrade, Kankakee, girl, Ismerie Iris, Aug. 13, second child.

Jonah and Rebecca Vaughn, Manteno, boy, Jonah Benjamin Jr., Aug. 13, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Schwiesow.

Zachary Powers and Leeanne Marshall, Bourbonnais, boy, Colton Lane, Aug. 15, first child.