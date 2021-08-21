Klipp 50th Anniversary

Ken and Charlene Klipp, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a fall trip to Galena. Klipp and the former Charlene Lahners were married Aug. 28, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

The couple has two children: Marty (Kelly) Klipp, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Dan Klipp, of Kankakee. They also have one grandchild.

Ken is retired from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Charlene is retired from Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and works part time at the Kankakee Public Library. They both enjoy following the Cubs.