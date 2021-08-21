Birth announcements: Aug. 21, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
Guadalupe Andrade Avalos, Kankakee, boy, Gael Ferrer, Aug. 5, third child.
Tyler and Jerran Wielgus, St. Anne, girl, Annabeth Lynn, Aug. 5, second child.
Kyle and Sara Lemner, Bourbonnais, girl, Evelyn James, Aug. 5, second child.
Jacob and Mandelynn Minton, Kankakee, boy, Braxton Wayne, Aug. 6, second child.
Tyariez Willis and Tiera Canton, Bradley, boy, Tru Taylyn, Aug. 7, first child.
Richard O’Connor and Olga Salazar Rivera, Bourbonnais, girl, Kaylee Judith, Aug. 8, third child.
Christopher McCorkle and Sharon Cole, Bourbonnais, girl, Serenity Rae Lynn, Aug. 10, fourth child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>
Luis Olvera and Nicole Garcia, Bourbonnais, girl, Reya Natalia Marie, Aug. 2, fourth child.
Luis and Cecilia Gaytan, Kankakee, girl, Rosa Linda, Aug. 3, third child.
Jeremy Cooper and Kaitlyn Berry, Bradley, girl, Kaizlee Kay, Aug. 4, second child.
Rashad Jones and Kimberly Mosby, Kankakee, girl, Mary Reign, Aug. 4, fifth child.
Corey Hardwick and Maria Moreno, Kankakee, boy, Dio Manuel, Aug. 4, first child.
Sean Boyd Jr. and Elizabeth Eggleston, Kankakee, boy, Jason Lee, Aug. 6, third child.
Kyle and Brennan Legan, Gilman, girl, Dottie Carol, Aug. 6, third child.
Demetris Lee and Javen Smith, Bourbonnais, boy, Dinero De’Angelo, Aug. 8, third child.
Andrew and Charlene Narlow, Manteno, boy, Levi Michael, Aug. 9, second child.
Michael Hines and Lindsey Karraker, Kankakee, boy, Cashius Michael-Xavier, Aug. 9, second child.