Kinkade 95th Birthday

Clara (Deany) Kinkade, of Bourbonnais, celebrated her 95th birthday with a family dinner. She was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Cullom, where she also was raised.

She has six children: Paula (Mike) Hart, of Danville; Mike (Bobbi) Kinkade, of Kankakee; Debi (John) Schultz, of Kankakee; Patti (Greg) Pietraszewski, of Bourbonnais; Steve (Tracy) Kinkade, of Indiananpolis, Ind.; and Jeff (Tami) Kinkade, of Kankakee. She also has 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Clara worked at Kankakee Credit Bureau and Pediatrics Limited.