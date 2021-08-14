Birth announcements: Aug. 14, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Wayne and Maria Hansen, Manteno, girl, Novarose Josephine, July 28, second child.

Robert Anderson and Kerri Bynum, Kankakee, girl, Rylan Alicia, July 28, second child.

Bradley and Amanda Hays, Bradley, girl, Aubrey Lynn, July 29, second child.

David and Jennifer Olthoff, Grant Park, girl, Hannah Ruth, July 29, fourth child.

Austin Doris and Paige Wilson, Chebanse, boy, Easton Levi, July 29, second child.

Justin and Sharra Martyka, Wilmington, girl, Adelaide Elisabeth, July 31, first child.

Ty and Shelby Harris, Herscher, girl, Evelyn Ann, Aug. 1, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Eldon Garrett and Alison Oritz, Kankakee, girl, Catalina Benissa, July 26, third child.

Matthew and Jessica Sumner, Momence, girl, Mercy Lynn, July 27, second child.

Anthony and Haley Brown, Bourbonnais, girl, Laylani Sophia, July 29, third child.

Justin and Kyle Meyers, Bourbonnais, girl, Tahlia Jun-i, July 29, first child. The mother is the former Kyle Jordan.

Emil France and Deliria Jones, Kankakee, girl, Da’Myah Marcellia, July 30, second child.

Vincent Williamson Jr. and Laurena Wells, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Carter, July 30, fifth child.

Reagan and Courtney McMaster, Bradley, girl, Lillian Grace, Aug. 1, first child. The mother is the former Courtney Taranda.

Brian and Briana Stephens, Piper City, boy, Rowan Mitchell, Aug. 1, third child.

Joseph Robinson Jr. and Kaitlynn Adams, Kankakee, girl, Kahlani Chanel Lynn, Aug. 1, first child.

Nate Monacelli and Colleen Wells, Kankakee, girl, Jessie Rose, Aug. 2, second child.