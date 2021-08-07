Western Illinois University spring graduates

Several local students received degrees from Western Illinois University, including:
-- Kevali Emoni Amphy, of Pembroke Township, Bachelor of Science in Medical Sciences
-- Lindsey Sue Bielecki, of Momence, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work Degree
-- Erika Nicole Caher, of Diamond, Master of Science in Speech Pathology
-- Jacquelyn Damian, of Wilmington, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work Degree
-- Heather Nicole Giles, of Manteno, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
-- Kalli M. Markle, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Fire Science
-- Tyler Ray Rude, of Martinton, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration
-- Reileigh Monroe Turro, of Kankakee, Master of Science in Speech Pathology.