Hartman 90th Birthday

Opal Hartman, of Momence, will celebrate her 90th birthday with with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at 310 Elm St., Momence. All friends and family are invited. No gifts please. The event is being hosted by her children.

She was born Aug. 12, 1931. She married the now late Forrest Hartman on Oct. 8, 1949.

Opal has six children: Phyllis (Chuck) Burwell, Mike Hartman, Forrest Hartman Jr., and Catherine (Gerald) Abbott, all of Momence; Paula (Joe) Beniot, of Chebanse; and Dorreen (Gary) Winterroth, of Buckingham. She also has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Opal was active in several organizations including Riverside Auxiliary, 4-H leadership, Momence athletic and band booster organizations, Main Street Momence and the First United Methodist Church.