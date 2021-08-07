Clatterbuck 50th Anniversary

Dennis and Linda Clatterbuck, of Watseka, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Watseka Elks, 111 N. Third St., Watseka. They were married July 17, 1971, at Centennial Christian Church.

The couple has two children: Darin (Taryn) Clatterbuck, of Martinton; and Debra (Clint) Goodwin, of Washington, Ind. They also have 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dennis is part owner of C & C Tire of Watseka. After 25 years of service, Linda retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Watseka SSA office. She works part time for Faith Lutheran Church. Dennis enjoys woodworking, and Linda enjoys sewing.