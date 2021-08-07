Bradley University's spring dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Bradley University, including:

-- Taylor Arseneau, of Bourbonnais, learning behavior specialist I ESL endorsement

-- Darlynn Best, of Coal City, interactive media game design

-- Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, early childhood education ESL endorsement

-- Alyssa Boyles, of Manhattan, psychology

-- Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais, elementary education ESL endorsement

-- Kyle Fuller, of Braidwood, interactive media game design

-- Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan, FCS dietetics

-- Grace Gorman, of Grant Park, nursing

-- Ian Hamann, of Peotone, finance

-- Sean Hansen, of Gardner, construction

-- Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee, psychology

-- Dustin Kelly, of Wilmington, electrical engineering

-- Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, psychology

-- Maja Mallory, of Wilmington, psychology

-- Jax Melville, of Manhattan, history and social studies education, high school

-- Andrew Schmitt, of Bourbonnais, manufacturing engineering technology

-- Alysia Solis, of Bradley, FCS hospitality management

-- Jacob Weisman, of Coal City, nutrition and dietetics

-- Devan Wilbur, of Kankakee, communication television arts.