Birth announcements: Aug. 7, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
Kevin and Kelli Schlutt, Bourbonnais, boy, Kameron Coy, July 21, second child.
Denzel Keys and Mecalah Mosley, Kankakee, boy, J’acion Tre’von, first child.
Michael and Christina O’Hara, Manteno, girl, Charlotte Susan Jean, July 24, first child.
Corlissa Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Zy’elle Chanel, July 26, sixth child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>
Thomas Juvinall and Ann Comrie, Kankakee, boy, Mitchell Carl, July 21, first child.
Charlie Rasmussen and Brittany Mather, Bourbonnais, girl, Ivey Lee, July 22, second child.
Bryan Kyrouac and Christin Bohanon, Bourbonnais, girl, Freyja Joan Marie, July 22, second child.
Jacob and Nicole Brown, Cabery, boy, Benjamin Huxley, July 23, third child.
Summer Wilson, Momence, girl, Delaney, July 23, first child.
Jason and Janiece Hobson, Momence, girl, Hadley, July 23, fifth child.
Benjamin and Calynn Toberman, Kankakee, boy, Bennett Charles, July 26, second child.
Dylan and Lierra Lambert, Kankakee, boy, Jordan Charles, July 26.
Nick and Hope Collins, Campus, girl, Cove Keaton, July 26, second child.