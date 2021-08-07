Beaulieu 80th Birthday

Frank Beaulieu, of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a gathering, open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. The event is being host by his daughter, Deborah.

Frank has eight children: Mike Beaulieu, of St. Anne; Sandra Clayton, of St. Anne; Tyrone Beaulieu, of St. Anne; Deborah Beaulieu, of Kankakee; Frank Beaulieu, of St. Anne; Arthur Beaulieu, of Hopkins Park; Brian Beaulieu, of St. Anne; and Eric Beaulieu, of Ind. He also has 68 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Frank is one of the oldest civil rights leaders and was at the first march on Selma in 1965.