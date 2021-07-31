Western Illinois University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Western Illinois University, including:
-- McKinley A. Marcotte, of Bourbonnais, a senior
-- Danielle M. Secrest, of Bourbonnais, a senior
-- Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, a senior
-- Joseph R. Svoboda, of Braceville, a junior
-- Kaitlin N. Bowers, of Clifton, a senior
-- Garrett H. Wright, of Gibson City, a junior
-- Zach R. Hall, of Kankakee, a sophomore
-- Aldo F. Hernandez, of Kankakee, a senior
-- Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, a sophomore
-- Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, a sophomore
-- Lindsey Sue Bielecki, of Momence, a senior
-- Sam C. Chapman, of Wilmington, a sophomore
-- Jacquelyn Damian, of Wilmington, a senior
-- Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, a sophomore.