Western Illinois University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Western Illinois University, including:

-- McKinley A. Marcotte, of Bourbonnais, a senior

-- Danielle M. Secrest, of Bourbonnais, a senior

-- Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, a senior

-- Joseph R. Svoboda, of Braceville, a junior

-- Kaitlin N. Bowers, of Clifton, a senior

-- Garrett H. Wright, of Gibson City, a junior

-- Zach R. Hall, of Kankakee, a sophomore

-- Aldo F. Hernandez, of Kankakee, a senior

-- Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, a sophomore

-- Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, a sophomore

-- Lindsey Sue Bielecki, of Momence, a senior

-- Sam C. Chapman, of Wilmington, a sophomore

-- Jacquelyn Damian, of Wilmington, a senior

-- Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, a sophomore.