Reams 60th Anniversary

Max and Carol Reams, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering July 29. The event was hosted by their family. Reams and the former Carol Cushard were married July 28, 1961, in Topeka, Kan.

The couple has three children: Brian (Dena) Reams, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Anne (Shane) Stillman, of Valparaiso, Ind.; and Kayla Rice, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. They also have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Max taught geology at Olivet Nazarene University for more than 50 years. Carol was employed at Olivet Nazarene University as assistant to registrar. Max writes books on couple relationships, popular geology subjects and detective novels. They serve as volunteer chaplains at Riverside Senior Living, and they love to travel.