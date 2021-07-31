Pilotte 70th Anniversary

Frank and Virginia Pilotte, of Manteno, formerly of Grant Park, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. A gathering was held earlier. Pilotte and the former Virginia Burke were married Aug. 4, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Remington, Ind.

The couple has three children: Joann (John) Gricius, of Manteno; Janice (Bill) King, of West Brookfield, Mass.; and Marilyn (Gary) Pansa, of Villa Grove. They also have three grandchildren.

Frank and Virginia are retired from farming and enjoy spending time with family and friends.