Northern Illinois University spring graduates

Several local students received degrees from Northern Illinois University, including:
-- Cara Cazier, of Bourbonnais, Doctor of Physical Therapy
-- Alyson Zacharias, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
-- Alaina McKenzie, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
-- Madison Halliday, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
-- Reid Scott, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Operations and Information Management
-- Katelyn Bumpous, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences, Child Development
-- Jessy Marasco, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Enterprise Software
-- Erica Hildreth, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness
-- Kirsten Schroeder, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Mathematics Education
-- Jenna Carruthers, of Kankakee, Doctor of Physical Therapy
-- Michael Pickering, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Finance
-- Armando Godina, of Manteno, Master of Accounting Science
-- Danielle Williams, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
-- Kylie Zawisza, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Biochemistry
-- Corey Hanson, of Milford, Bachelor of Arts in English
-- Rachel Avelis, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences
-- Madison Haag, of Peotone, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance
-- Ian Jackson, of Peotone, Bachelor of General Studies
-- Dylan Keene, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, Pre-Physical Therapy
-- Gabrielle Knecht, of Peotone, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance
-- Nora Smith, of Peotone, Master of Science in Digital Marketing
-- Gillian Tubera, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.