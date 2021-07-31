Northern Illinois University spring graduates

Several local students received degrees from Northern Illinois University, including:

-- Cara Cazier, of Bourbonnais, Doctor of Physical Therapy

-- Alyson Zacharias, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

-- Alaina McKenzie, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

-- Madison Halliday, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

-- Reid Scott, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Operations and Information Management

-- Katelyn Bumpous, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences, Child Development

-- Jessy Marasco, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Enterprise Software

-- Erica Hildreth, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness

-- Kirsten Schroeder, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Mathematics Education

-- Jenna Carruthers, of Kankakee, Doctor of Physical Therapy

-- Michael Pickering, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Finance

-- Armando Godina, of Manteno, Master of Accounting Science

-- Danielle Williams, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

-- Kylie Zawisza, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Biochemistry

-- Corey Hanson, of Milford, Bachelor of Arts in English

-- Rachel Avelis, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences

-- Madison Haag, of Peotone, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance

-- Ian Jackson, of Peotone, Bachelor of General Studies

-- Dylan Keene, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, Pre-Physical Therapy

-- Gabrielle Knecht, of Peotone, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance

-- Nora Smith, of Peotone, Master of Science in Digital Marketing

-- Gillian Tubera, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.