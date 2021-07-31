Illinois Wesleyan University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:
-- Sophia LaMore, of Bonfield, a senior majoring in international business, political science
-- Annabel Lovell, of Bourbonnais, a freshman psychology major
-- Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore majoring in business
-- Mati Thompson, of Bourbonnais, a freshman nursing major
-- Kennedy Lacost, of Kankakee, a junior majoring in business
-- Colton Smith, of Kankakee, a junior majoring in nursing
-- Elizabeth Shaver, of Manhattan, a sophomore majoring in English literature
-- Caitlin Meyer, of Manteno, a senior majoring in elementary education
-- Madie Monk, of Manteno, a junior majoring in psychology
-- Katie Morgan, of Manteno, a junior majoring in nursing
-- Elle Nugent, of Manteno, freshman, undecided
-- Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a sophomore majoring in marketing
-- Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a sophomore majoring in accounting.