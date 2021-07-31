Illinois Wesleyan University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:

-- Sophia LaMore, of Bonfield, a senior majoring in international business, political science

-- Annabel Lovell, of Bourbonnais, a freshman psychology major

-- Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore majoring in business

-- Mati Thompson, of Bourbonnais, a freshman nursing major

-- Kennedy Lacost, of Kankakee, a junior majoring in business

-- Colton Smith, of Kankakee, a junior majoring in nursing

-- Elizabeth Shaver, of Manhattan, a sophomore majoring in English literature

-- Caitlin Meyer, of Manteno, a senior majoring in elementary education

-- Madie Monk, of Manteno, a junior majoring in psychology

-- Katie Morgan, of Manteno, a junior majoring in nursing

-- Elle Nugent, of Manteno, freshman, undecided

-- Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a sophomore majoring in marketing

-- Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a sophomore majoring in accounting.