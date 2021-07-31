Birth announcements: July 31, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Alec and Stephanie Auberry, Bourbonnais, boy, Declan Rhys, July 12, third child.

James Williams and Dymond Bell, Kankakee, boy, Semaj Damir, July 13, first child.

Karl and Beth Monehan, Manteno, boy, Oliver Maxwell, July 16, third child.

Jesse and Hollie Erickson, Kankakee, boy, Linkoln Azariah, July 20, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Jason Lafine and Fawn Bixler, Bourbonnais, girl, Adley Alicia, July 12, third child.

Donnell Price and Janiya Thompson, Kankakee, boy, Divinchi Chureno Ali, July 13, second child.

Caleb Cox and Bryson Klups, Bourbonnais, boy, Silas Grey, July 14, first child.

Blake and Olivia Becker, Kankakee, girl, Louella JoAnn, July 14, first child. The mother is the former Olivia Settle.

Zachery Parker and Gabby Kane, Bourbonnais, boy, Braxton Michael, July 15, second child.

Jeff and Kenzie Meister, Cullom, girl, Delaney Kate, July 15, second child.

Keith and Jessica Coppens, Kankakee, boy, Leighton Charles, July 15, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Tudor.

Daniel and Whitney Dandurand, Momence, boy, Cooper Nicholas, July 16, second child.

Darioun Hill and Shakyra Sherman, Kankakee, boy, Darioun Jamel Jr., July 16, second child.

Dennis Woodard and Mercedes Gaytan, St. Anne, boy, Zayn Elijah, July 17, first child.

Luke Provost and Alexis Sellers, St. Anne, girl, Brinley Jo, July 17, first child.

Daquan Burns and Tajana Anthony, Kankakee, boy, Legend Ali, July 17, second child.

Logan Cooper and Jaiden Lafond, Sheldon, girl, Blake Faith, July 18, first child.

Luke and Hannah Knight, Kankakee, girl, Ivy Wilhelmina, July 18, first child.

Christopher Boyd and Samantha Zacharias, Braidwood, girl, Willow Maeve, July 18, first child.

Shelby Waters, Reddick, girl, Ameelah Reign, July 20, first child.