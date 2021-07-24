Birth announcements: July 24, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Trevor and Colleen Edmondson, Kankakee, girl, Audrey Margaret, July 8, second child.

Fernando and Rosa Sanchez, Kankakee, girl, Yarikza Karolina, July 9, third child.

Weston and Shana Wessels, Watseka, boy, Maverick Joe, July 10, first child.

Jose Gomez and Lauren Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Mateo Josiah, July 10, first child.

Alex and Stacey Coyne, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Alexander, July 11, second child.

Troy and Amanda Moore, Bourbonnais, boy, Evan James, July 11, fourth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Timothy and Ashley Goodman, Bonfield, girl, Callie Rose, July 6, second child.

Jacob Reece and Shaniquah Clemens, Manteno, boy, Idris Lucien Conrad, July 7, first child.

Matthew and Amanda Dionne, Manteno, girl, Adelyn Marie, July 7, third child.

Neil and Samantha Beeson, Kankakee, girl, Juniper Jean, July 7, mother’s first and father’s third child.

Alisyn Brown, Kankakee, boy, Zarion Jay, July 7, first child.

Gregory Terrell and Akisha Hall, Bradley, boy, Lyfe Arthur, July 7.

Britton and Chasity Kirk, Kankakee, boy, Lennox Michael, July 7, third child.

Tavaris Gyles Sr. and Evelynn Anthony, Kankakee, girl, Elivia Goldynn, July 8, third child.

Daquann Revis and Brianna Miller, Sheldon, boy, Daquann Dion II, July 8, fifth child.

Daniela Drasko, Bradley, boy, Quashaun Markquis Jr., July 7, first child.

Macario and Paulina Gutierrez, Kankakee, boy, Jesus Oliverio, July 8, fourth child.

Dylan Dines and Natasha Cooper, Kankakee, girl, Zoey Ann Marie, July 9, fifth child.

Aaron and Holly Knupp, Kankakee, boy, Bear Alexander, July 9, second child.

Gage and Kelly Koziol, Bradley, boy, Miles Timothy Robert, July 10.

Vanyoka Avant and Krista Bethel, Country Club Hills, girl, Arabella Victoria, July 10, second child.

Justin and Jessica Rogers, Watseka, girl, Eleanor Mary Ellen, July 10, fourth child.

Martin Carmona and Brenda Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Zafina Solymar Maria, July 10, second child.

Brandon Lawrence and Brittany Applegate, Kankakee, boy, Brandon Marcus Jr., July 10, third child.

Kevin and Brittany Cantrell, St. Anne, girl, Amelia Grace, July 11, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Shidler.

Devontae’ Bailey and Oceana Goodell, Bradley, boy, Adonis Sonny, July 11, first child.