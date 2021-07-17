Trinity Christian dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Trinity Christian College, including:
-- Amanda Ipema, of Beecher
-- Katelyn Mulder, of Beecher
-- Carlie Jenkins, of Bourbonnais
-- Brittany Licka, of Bradley
-- Kayli McGinnis, of Chebanse
-- Matthew Huizenga, of Grant Park
-- Karen Moran, of Manhattan
-- Courtney Burks, of Peotone
-- Jared Oates, of Peotone
-- Derrieus Pendleton, of Peotone
-- Lily Ruckman, of Peotone
-- Summer Cramer, of Watseka
-- Taylor Bloom, of Wilmington
-- Angelina Incavo, of Wilmington.