Birth announcements: July 17, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

David and Haley Payne, Chebanse, girl, Ella Grace, June 30, third child.

Robert and Melissa Braun, Kankakee, boy, Robert Eugene, June 30, fourth child.

Greg and Jessica Sanders, Herscher, boy, Wesley James, July 1, second child.

Bryan and Caitlin Meadors, Manteno, boy, Drax Michael, July 1, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Jason Richmond and Destiny Peden, Calumet City, girl, Jaya Amira, June 29.

Abraham Vega and Odalis Sandoval, Gilman, girl, Sophia, June 29, first child.

Robert Harris and Stephanie Burbridge, Kankakee, boy, Cashton Kendale, June 29, ninth child.

Korey Rose and Diamond Winston, Kankakee, girl, Kendall Deloris Milan, June 29, first child.

Thomas Barra and Robin McMahan, Gardner, boy, Jason, June 29, third child.

Steve and Stacey Granzow, Chebanse, girl, Eleanor Grace, June 29, fourth child.

Harrison Battrell and Trisha Pontow, Kankakee, boy, Steffen James, June 30, mother’s second and father’s third child.

Gregory Dismukes and Samantha Lillard, Kankakee, girl, Lennox Monroe, June 30.

Maria Belanger, Bourbonnais, girl, Jade Iris, July 1, second child.

Jonathan Parish and Tiffany Cox, Manteno, girl, Olivia, July 1, second child.

Leroy Green and Andrea Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Aaliyah Evelyn, July 2, third child.

Tyler Seccombe and Gracie Holt, Bourbonnais, girl, Ella Jo, July 2, first child.

Ben Lanman and Erin Cheney, Elwood, boy, Lincoln West, July 3, first child.

Sergio Garcia and Amanda Vera, Bradley, boy, Liam Joseph, July 3, first child.

Paul and Taylor Reynolds, Bradley, girl, Joyce Michelle, July 3, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Anderson.

Jimmy Halvorson and Nicole Darlage, Crete, girl, Leah Nicole, July 3, second child.

Donaciano and Cindy Perez, Kankakee, girl, Katherine Alicia, July 4, third child.

Bird Martin and Charisma King, Kankakee, boy, Jacob deWayne, July 4, first child.

Joseph and Kayleigh Malloy, St. Anne, girl, Ryleigh Jo, July 5, first child. The mother is the former Kayleigh Burton.

James and Dawn Travis, Kankakee, girl, Tianna Nichole, July 5, second child.

Michael and Rebecca Molenaar, Reddick, boy, Memphis Harry, July 6, third child.

Sean and Spencer Latham, Momence, boy, Logan Robert, July 6, first child. The mother is the former Spencer Simpson.