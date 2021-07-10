Auxiliary scholarships awarded in Iroquois County (with 4 photos attached)

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the winners of the 2021 Auxiliary Scholarships as Madison Bauer, Natalie Schroeder, Monica Van Hoveln and Anna Wesslund.

<strong>Bauer</strong> is the daughter of Barry and Jody Bauer and will be attending Indiana State University to become a doctor of physical therapy.

<strong>Schroeder</strong> is the daughter of Paul and Amy Schroeder and will be attending Aurora University to study nursing.

<strong>Van Hoveln</strong> is the daughter of Doug and Jeanne Van Hoveln and will be attending the University of Iowa to study speech language pathology.

<strong>Wesslund</strong> is the daughter of Jason and Lana Wesslund and will be attending Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, to study nursing.

The scholarships are awarded to students who reside within the IMH service area and can provide documentation they have been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program.

Consideration also is given to students who are enrolled in an Allied Health Program, are in good standing with their college or university and are earning passing grades.