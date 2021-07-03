Trinity Christian graduates

Several local students received degrees from Trinity Christian College, including (in order by hometown):

-- Amanda Ipema, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.

-- Renee Sutor, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts.

-- Valerie Guzman, of Coal City, Bachelor of Arts.

-- Jasmine Elliott, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Social Work.

-- Karen Moran, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

-- Dillon Herman, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

-- Derrieus Pendleton, of Peotone, Bachelor of Arts.

-- Emily Baumeister, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science In Nursing.

-- Taylor Bloom, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.