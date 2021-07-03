Illinois State University graduates

Several local students received degrees from Illinois State University, including (in order by hometown):

• Dylan Becker, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.

• Robert Bireline, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.

• Jenna Campfield, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.

• Mikaela Basham, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Alyse Hodgin, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science.

• Alexander Allegro, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Jeran Halford, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Amelia Hartley, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Social Work.

• Holli Winter, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Brianna Clingan, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Carson Anderson, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Jessica Wenberg, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Logan Wagner, of Buckingham, Bachelor of Science.

• Madelyn Garrison, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Bethany Merkle, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Arts.

• Lyndsey Neukomm, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Science.

• Josette Peters, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.

• Natalie Benson, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Lukas Van Eck, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Alison Flessner, of Cullom, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Catrina Petersen, of Custer Park, Bachelor of Science.

• Alexander Storm, of Donovan, Bachelor of Science.

• Adam Wright, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.

• Braden Marks, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science.

• Madison Coletti, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science.

• Jacob Lusinski, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science.

• Alex Leiser, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science.

• Timothy Ullman, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science.

• Holly Camp, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Cameran Douglas, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Melissa Kaskie, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Dylan Post, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Jacqueline Turner, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Amanda Flynn, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Shannon Mance, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Thomas Williams, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Alexander Zuniga, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Jamie Carroll, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Collin Damm, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.

• Piaget Felix, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.

• Taylor Gilliam, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Anne Murphy, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Megan Richardson, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Hunter Jackson, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Alec Panici, of Peotone, Bachelor of Arts.

• Megan Smaga, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

• Zachary Cowsert, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science.

• Emma Hafner, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.

• Lindsey Joly, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Joshua Lacy, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.

• Justine Reents, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Social Work.