Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were recently named to the high honors and honors dean's lists at Aurora University, including:

-- Kailee Seppelfrick, of Bourbonnais, high honors, studying English and secondary education.

-- Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, high honors, physical education (K-12).

-- Abigail Smith, of Braidwood, high honors, business administration.

-- Kellee Ward, of Gilman, high honors, social work.

-- Isaiah Ferreira, of Kankakee, high honors, criminal justice.

-- Carson Monk, of Manteno, honors, pre-physical education (K-12).

-- Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, high honors, pre-teacher education.

-- Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, high honors, sports management and business administration.

-- Brooks Schoon, of St. Anne, business adminstration and marketing.

-- Claire Springer, of Wilmington, high honors, elementary education.

-- William Van Duyne, of Wilmington, honors, finance.