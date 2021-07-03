Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were recently named to the high honors and honors dean's lists at Aurora University, including:
-- Kailee Seppelfrick, of Bourbonnais, high honors, studying English and secondary education.
-- Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, high honors, physical education (K-12).
-- Abigail Smith, of Braidwood, high honors, business administration.
-- Kellee Ward, of Gilman, high honors, social work.
-- Isaiah Ferreira, of Kankakee, high honors, criminal justice.
-- Carson Monk, of Manteno, honors, pre-physical education (K-12).
-- Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, high honors, pre-teacher education.
-- Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, high honors, sports management and business administration.
-- Brooks Schoon, of St. Anne, business adminstration and marketing.
-- Claire Springer, of Wilmington, high honors, elementary education.
-- William Van Duyne, of Wilmington, honors, finance.