Sobkoviak 60th Anniversary

David and Mary Ann Sobkoviak, of Iroquois, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. June 26 at First Christian Church in Watseka. The event is being hosted by their children. Sobkoviak and the former Mary Ann Pfingsten were married July 1, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth.

They have five children: Penny (Sonny) Beckman, of Donovan; Pam (Bill) Dirks, of Watseka; Robin (Tom) Burger, of Lafayette, Ind.; Jeff (Michelle) Sobkoviak, of Sheldon; and Sara (Jose) Ocampo, of Watsonville, Calif. They also have 16 grandchildren.

David retired from UARCO after 42 years, and Mary Ann retired from ARC of Iroquois County after 35 years.