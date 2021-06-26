Northern Illinois University honors

Many local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list or academic excellence list at Northern Illinois University, including:

• Drue Haskins, of Bourbonnais, College of Engineering, electrical engineering major, graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, computational software, BBCHS.

• Nickolaus Thiesen, of Bourbonnais, College of Engineering, mechatronics engineering, BBCHS.

• Madison Halliday, of Coal City, College of Health and Human Sciences, nursing, Coal City High School.

• Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, College of Health and Human Sciences, communicative disorders, Coal City High School.

• Reid Scott, College of Business, operations and information management, Coal City High School.

• Gabrielle Mascolo, of Dwight, College of Health and Human Sciences, communicative disorders, Dwight Township High School.

• Jessy Marasco, of Elwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, enterprise software, Joliet Central High School.

• AvaSiano, of Gardner, College of Business, accounting, Gardner-South Wilmington High School.

• Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, College of Education, kinesiology, Kankakee High School.

• Hayley Corbett, of Manhattan, College of Business, accounting, Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Michael Devisme, of Manhattan, College of Engineering, electrical engineering tech, Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Ashley Korpitz, of Manhattan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology, Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Heather Widlacki, of Manhattan, College of Health and Human Sciences, fashion merchandising, Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Aaliyah Cage, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, undecided, Manteno High School.

• Kaitlyn Hagge, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology, BBCHS.

• Kylie Zawisza, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, chemistry-biochemistry, Manteno High School.

• Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, College of Health and Human Sciences, communicative disorders, Peotone High School.

• Rachel Avelis, of Peotone, College of Health and Human Sciences, medical laboratory sciences, Peotone High School.

• Kobe Baumgartner, of Peotone, College of Health and Human Sciences, nutrition, dietetics and wellness, Peotone High School.

• Madison Haag, of Peotone, College of Visual and Performing Arts, dance performance, Peotone High School.

• Ian Jackson, of Peotone, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, general emphasis, Peotone High School.

• Megan Trumann, of Watseka, College of Education, early childhood education, Watseka Community High School.

• Rachel Day, of Wilmington, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science-public law, Wilmington High School.

<strong>Academic excellence:</strong>

• Alexis Evans, of Kankakee.