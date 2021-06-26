Marquette University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., including:

-- Dominique Vazquez, of Bourbonnais, studying for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary/Middle Education.

-- Clare McKinney, of Elwood, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.

-- Riley Lade, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media.

-- Nick Olson, of Manhattan, Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

-- Mya Smithberg, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.