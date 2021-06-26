Iowa State University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:
-- Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, sophomore, animal science major.
-- Kit Eugene Clayburn, of Coal City, sophomore, animal ecology.
-- Reilly Victor Reifsteck, of Herscher, senior, mechanical engineering.
-- Jacob Lawler, of Manhattan, senior, management major.
-- Demetrius Daniel Christou, of Peotone, senior, computer engineering.
-- Katherine C. Taylor, of Peotone, senior, veterinary medicine.
-- Melissa Rae Woodall, of Wilmington, senior, biology.
-- Ryan Andrew Woodall, of Wilmington, junior, pre-business.