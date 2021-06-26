Iowa State University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:

-- Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, sophomore, animal science major.

-- Kit Eugene Clayburn, of Coal City, sophomore, animal ecology.

-- Reilly Victor Reifsteck, of Herscher, senior, mechanical engineering.

-- Jacob Lawler, of Manhattan, senior, management major.

-- Demetrius Daniel Christou, of Peotone, senior, computer engineering.

-- Katherine C. Taylor, of Peotone, senior, veterinary medicine.

-- Melissa Rae Woodall, of Wilmington, senior, biology.

-- Ryan Andrew Woodall, of Wilmington, junior, pre-business.