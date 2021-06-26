Birth announcements: June 26, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Michael and Jordyn Martinkovich, Limestone, boy, Brock Joseph, June 8, second child.

Isaiah and Cherith Hanson, Bourbonnais, boy, Russell James, June 9, first child.

Derek and Nina Harsha, Bourbonnais, boy, Maverick Scott, June 9, second child.

Elliot and Amanda Featherston, Manteno, boy, Dean Elliot, June 9, third child.

Andrew Elizondo and Cynthia Stewart, Bourbonnais, boy, Angelo Duane, June 9, fourth child.

Joseph and Haley Benner, Watseka, girl, Evelyn Mae, June 12, second child.

Guadalupe and Julian Fernandez, Kankakee, girl, Dahlia, June 12, first child.

Marshawn Boyd and Neyha Logan, Kankakee, boy, Macari Ty’Shawn, June 14, first child.

David and Alix Williams, Bradley, boy, Liam Matthew Michael, June 14, second child.

Taylor Middleton and Emily Lamprecht, Bourbonnais, girl, Penelope Haven, June 15, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Andrew Auberry and Jennifer Denham, Bradley, girl, Mackenzie Rose, June 10, mom’s second and dad’s first child.

Kevin and Melissa Burke, Bourbonnais, boy, Connor Patrick, June 12, second child.

Kenny and Kelsey Gray, Braidwood, girl, Stella Rae, June 13.

Drew Currey and Jessica Virklan, Sheldon, boy, August George, June 13, second child.

Jacob and Kelly Meyer, Manhattan, girl, Madison Claire, June 14, first child. The mother is the former Kelly Murphy.

Michael Terrell and Shamika Mack, Kankakee, girl, Makenzie Kenyea, June 14, sixth child.