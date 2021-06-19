Smietanski graduates from Loyola University

Lia Smietanski, of Bradley, graduated from the Interdisciplinary Honors Program at Loyola University, Chicago, summa cum laude, with a double major in political science and economics. She received the Nick and Loretta Feller Scholarship for graduating with the highest cumulative GPA in the Political Science Department and has been on the dean’s list every semester. She will attend Loyola Chicago School of Law this fall. Lia is the daughter of Alan F. Smietanski and Lori L. Latham, of Bradley.