Rabe 65th Anniversary

Dennis and Nancy (Cushman) Rabe, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. The couple was married June 24, 1956, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.

They have four children: Kim Manes, of Bourbonnais; Jeff (Donna) Rabe, of Kankakee; Rhonda (Steve) Smith, of Nobelsville, Ind.; and Terri (Greg) Walls, of Kankakee. They also have 10 grandchildren, one grandson who is deceased and nine great-grandchildren.

Dennis is a retiree of CLS Behring, and Nancy retired from Kraft General Foods.

They are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, and they enjoy watching their grandchildren playing sports and attending their school activities. They always look forward to family gatherings.