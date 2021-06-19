Nelson 50th Anniversary

Richard and Lucy Nelson, of Kenosha Wis., formerly of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a gathering at Lills Park in Bradley. Nelson and the former Lucy Raymer were married June 12, 1971, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

The couple has two children: Mandy Nelson and Chris Nelson, both of Kenosha. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Rich and Lucy enjoy being retired and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During the warmer months they enjoy living in their second home in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.