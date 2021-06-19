Gainer 50th Anniversary

Douglas and Martha (Marti) Gainer, of Bradley, are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married June 11, 1971, in Grand Ledge, Mich.

The couple has two children: Karen Gainer and Eric (Erin) Gainer. They also have four grandchildren.

Doug is a retired graphic designer and art director. He is a member of the Kankakee Model Railroad Club. Marti is a retired advanced practice nurse. She worked in several clinical settings as well as teaching for Governors State University. She continues to serve the community through her involvement at Hippocrates Medical Center. They are active in fellowship and service at Calvary Bible Church.