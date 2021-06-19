Birth announcements: June 19, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Courtney Vickery, Kankakee, boy, Niko Antonio, May 20, first child.

Jorge Serna and Paige Glogowski, Kankakee, girl, Elliana Jade, June 3, first child.

Nicholas Barrow and Angel Hambrick, Bonfield, girl, Nevaeh Jo, June 5, second child.

Leonard Mobley and Destyne Velazquez, Cissna Park, girl, Nyla Thomasine Paige, June 6, first child.

Jose and Estela Hernandez, Bradley, boy, Liam, June 7, fourth child.

Kent and Jessica Kinnersley, Kankakee, boy, Liam Christopher, June 7, first child.

Matt and Monica Watson, Chebanse, girl, Malia Ann, June 8, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Leonard Fairrow and Tamara Gonzalez, Kankakee, girl, Bella Love, May 16, first child.

Christopher and Gloria Lopez, Bourbonnais, boy, Sebastian Salomon, June 1, second child.

Steven and Shelleigh Skopik, Bourbonnais, boy, Sawyer Maddox, June 1, third child.

Lamare and Angel Hampton, Kankakee, boy, Elias Tony, June 1, fifth child.

Anthony Paterimos and Julia Renchen, Kankakee, boy, Kenneth Paul III, June 2, first child.

Chad and Samantha Corbin, Clifton, girl, Blakely Mae, June 3, second child.

Michael and Briana Georgelos, Bradley, girl, Mila Marie, June 4, second child.

Lonzell Thomas and Kayla Redeker, Kankakee, girl, Amiyah Breanna Lynn, June 4, fourth child.

Edward Sullivan and Kristeen Morgan, Peotone, girl, Karsyn Mary, Jule 5, second child.

Michael and Sophia Boyer, Bradley, girl, Sydney May, June 5, second child.

Bailey Grace-Martin and Marissa Price, Kankakee, girl, Ryleigh Ann-Marie, June 5, first child.

Steven Gray and Laura Davis, Kankakee, boy, Jason Ryan, June 5, tenth child.

Matthew and Claudia Benegas, Kankakee, boy, Adriano Gael, June 6, third child.

Robert Granger and Erica Jensen, Bourbonnais, girl, Arabella Renee, June 7, third child.

Tim and Allison Ascher, St Anne, girl, Iris Rae, June 7, second child.

Justin Burton and Samantha Phelps, Kankakee, girl, Payslie Jayne, June 8, first child.

Jacob and Cassandra Hardin, Bourbonnais, boy, Jeremiah David, May 26, second child.

Curtis Toms and Samantha Power, Bourbonnais, girl, Harmony Rose, June 8, second child.