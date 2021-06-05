Arts Council scholarship recipients

The Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County has selected three applicants to receive the James F. Carlson Summer Arts Camp Scholarship for 2021. Named for one of the past presidents of the CAC, the scholarship program provides $300 each to high school or junior high applicants who wish to pursue additional training in one of the Fine and Performing Arts.

Students can participate in vocal music, instrumental music, visual arts, theater, dance or creative writing. Applicants are asked to list their achievements in their area of art and describe their experiences. They also are encouraged to describe how they have been involved with the arts in their community, especially if they have worked with any of the members of the Arts Council.

Each student also must submit an essay about what the arts mean to them, how the Summer Camp experience will improve their skills and how they will use their talent in the community. Finally, each applicant must provide one or more letters of recommendation from a teacher or mentor who has encouraged them in developing their talents.

This year’s winners will be honored at the CAC Annual Meeting, to be held at the Bennett-Curtis House on Sunday. Receiving scholarships this year are Traci Jordan, of Kankakee (Visual Art); Chloe Kearney, of Kankakee (Vocal Music); and Maria Mendez, of St. Anne (Vocal Music).