Sobkoviak earns Farm Credit Family Scholarship

Brooke Sobkoviak, of Sheldon, has been named one of 12 recipients of the Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois Family Scholarship.

Brooke is pursuing a degree in psychology at Illinois College. She graduated from Milford High School and is the daughter of Jeff (FCI assistant vice president of crop insurance) and Michelle Sobkoviak, of Sheldon.

Each scholar receives $3,000 toward their college education. The selection criteria include scholastic achievement, leadership and community contributions and career vision and goals. The scholarship is for full-time college students who are the children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Illinois employees. The scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.