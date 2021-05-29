Birth announcements: May 29, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Brandon Houser and Allison O’Connor, Kankakee, boy, Leland Martin Lee, May 13, first child.

Jasmine Mcalister and Frances Rogers, Bradley, boy, Eden Muerte, May 15, third child.

Michael Slayden and Abryll Barnes, Bourbonnais, boy, Devin Julian, May 16, second child.

Austin and Eleanor Conrad, Crescent City, boy, Beauden Russell, May 17, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Logan Brady and Emily Selvey, Kankakee, girl, Haiven Kay, May 11, third child.

Randall Phillips and Amber Fauber, Kankakee, boy, Future Legend-King, May 11, second child.

Cantrell Jefferson and Andrea Vickery, Kankakee, girl, Tru Destiny, May 11.

Devin Welch and DeAnna Sykes, Kankakee, girl, Ariyauna Iyea, May 11, fifth child.

Jesus and Estrella Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Ivan, May 11, third child.

Christopher and Jamie Hicks, Godley, girl, Stella Reign, May 12.

Jazzmin Perkins, Kankakee, boy, ZyJeir Ahkeem, May 12.

Dominic Smith and LaTrese Corbin, Kankakee, boy, Levi Aurel, May 12, second child.

Elijah Campbell and Hailey Davis, Kankakee, boy, Jaxyn Kain, May 12.

Philip and Abby Waide, Kankakee, boy, Connor Joseph, May 13, second child.

Dustin Fawley and Lauren Tidball, Gardner, boy, Maxwell Lucas, May 13, first child.

Woodrow Forrest and Denysha Anderson, Kankakee, boy, De’Moni Jeremiah, May 13, second child.

Steven and Chantell Goeing, Lowell, girl, Hazel Lynn, May 14, second child.

Timothy and Autumn Herring, girl, Aubrey Kay, May 15, first child. The mother is the former Autumn Brooks.

John Lunsford and Paige Kaskie, girl, Anaiya Joe, May15, second child.

Martha Padilla, boy, Messiah, May 17, first child.