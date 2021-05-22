Curtis 50th Anniversary

Jerald (Jerry) and Trudy (Musgrove) Curtis, of Union Hill, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married May 15, 1971, in Natoma, Kan.

The couple has three children: Christopher Curtis, of Union Hill; Aaron (Jamie) Curtis, of Bloomington; and Jennifer Curtis (Jason Bloedow), of Seattle, Wash. They also have six grandchildren.

Jerry is employed at Stoller International in Herscher. Trudy is retired from Trinity Services Inc. in New Lenox. Jerry enjoys spending his time gardening, and Trudy likes to quilt. They both enjoy RVing.