Clyden 50th Anniversary

Gail Clyden and Cindi Wilcox-Clyden, of St. Anne, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. They were married May 27, 1971, in St. Joseph, Mich.

The couple has six children: Stacie Clyden-Powers (Bill Powers), of Herscher; Sara (Rory) Mulcahy, of L’Erable; Joshua (Emily) Clyden, of Momence; Whitney (Chris) Williams, of St. Anne; Naomi (Justin) Lamarr, of Bourbonnais; and Noah (Jessica) Clyden, of Bourbonnais. They also have 22 grandchildren.

Gail worked on a farm and in construction for many years. He is semi-retired and works part time at Ace Hardware in Kankakee. He enjoys mowing and using his carpentry skills at home and at their children’s homes. Cindi worked at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and retired from Kankakee County Health Department. She enjoys sewing, reading, gardening, raising chickens and being with her grandchildren.