Birth announcements: May 22, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Ben Abbott and Meredith MacDougal, Kankakee, boy, Theodore Mark, May 4, second child.

Nick and Hollie O’Nions, Grant Park, boy, Luke Robert, May 4, third child.

Matthew and Andrina Cyrkiel, Bradley, girl, Sofia Mae, May 4, third child.

Adam Fitts and Erika Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Mason Adam, May 4, first child.

Joshua and Elizabeth Dunlap, Herscher, girl, Vera Rose, May 5, first child.

Trevor and Katelyn Alcorn, Herscher, boy, Augustus Karl, May 6, fourth child.

Mark Deery and Ashton O’Connor, Lowell, Ind., girl, Zoe Rae, May 6, second child.

Noah and Kristen Emerson, Danforth, girl, Lillith Elizabeth, May 6, first child.

Kassius Bass and Marissa Lyall, Kankakee, boy, Kashton Kyrit, May 6, second child.

Michael and Meghan Lottinville, Beaverville, boy, Myles Andrew, May 10, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Nick and Emily Zabel, Watseka, boy, Jameson Mark, May 4, third child.

Tony and Danielle Simon, Manteno, boy, Noah Daniel, May 4.

Jordan and Emily Tripp, Bradley, boy, Beckett James, May 4, first child. The mother is the former Emily Denny.

Luis Pizano and Kaitlyn Giasson, Bourbonnais, girl, Esmeralda Valerie Louise, May 5, first child.

Jake Thornton and Erin Galloway, Bourbonnais, boy, Rhett Tyler, May 5, first child.

Arquell Watson and Diana Aguilar, Bradley, boy, Arquell Vicente, May 6, fourth child.

Dominique Towns, Kankakee, boy, Liam Dior, May 6.

Michael Osmolski and Jessica Corvo, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Richard, May 6, fifth child.

Joseph Muncy and Allie Mailloux, Kankakee, boy, Bryson Alderson, May 7.

Corey and Taylor Foster, Odell, girl, Brynlee Renee, May 7, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Gaus.

Scott and Porsha Frye, Watseka, girl, Bellamy Faye, May 8, third child.

Anthony Arebalo and Olivia Puente, Bourbonnais, boy, Jason Fox, May 8, first child.

Ian Tate and Krista Hoogstraat, Clifton, girl, Isla Kathryn, May 10, first child.