Maass 95th Birthday

Mary Maass, of Kankakee, celebrated her 95th birthday in April with a family gathering.

She has two children: Thomas C. (Miriam) Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick) Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. She also has three grandchildren.

As a young woman, she was a telephone operator at Illinois Bell and later went on to provide office support at Shapiro Developmental Center and Kankakee Electrical Steel. She retired from Manteno Veterans’ Home. She and her husband, Thomas W. Maass, celebrated 74 years of marriage.

Mary is a member of St. John United Church of Christ, and she enjoys word puzzles and going for walks.