Kankakee Community College High School Art Show online

Ninety-seven students have artwork on display at the 32nd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.

The show runs through May 31 online at <a href="http://kcc.edu/community/arts-and-culture" target="_blank">kcc.edu/community/arts-and-culture</a>.

Among the participants, 27 students have earned awards for artistic achievement in the exhibit.

<strong>Merit Award, Black and White Drawing and Design:</strong> Gabby Longtin, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS), “I Can’t See;” Daniel Sorich, BBCHS, “Childhood Memories;” and Ali Barton, Pontiac High School, “Benevolence.” Honorable mention: Olivia Schickel, Pontiac High School, “La Llorona;” Lyssa Kaeb, Cissna Park High School, “Life in the Light;” Cailin Perez, Grant Park High School, “Man’s Best Friend;” and Riley Arseneau, BBCHS, “Fishing.”

<strong>Merit Award, Colored Drawing and Design:</strong> Isabella Haut Kankakee High School, “Hopeless;” Kyndyll Contreras, BBCHS, “Haunted Masquerade.” Honorable mention: Selina Zhang, BBCHS, “Behind the Scenes;” Sara Fernandez, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Untitled; and Antonio Ayala, Manteno High School, “Man.”

<strong>Merit Award, Painting:</strong> Mary Jane Ingold, Pontiac High School, “My Big Fat Joke;” Faith Horn, Bishop McNamara, “The City;” and Kimberly Fitzsimmons, Pontiac High School, “Soda-liscious.” Honorable mention: Nicole Chavez, BBCHS, “Senior Year;” and Charlie McGuire, BBCHS, “Hunted by Leed’s Devil.”

<strong>Merit Award, Photography / Electronic Imaging:</strong> Aleighia Boldt, Pontiac High School, “Aching;” Zoe Ault, Herscher High School, “In Full Bloom;” and Emily McDaniel, Herscher High School, “Limited Resources.” Honorable mention: Abigail Batdorf, Herscher High School, Untitled; Litty Dummer, Herscher High School, “Handmade;”and Kennedy Lakomiak, Bishop McNamara, “Orbit.”

<strong>Merit Award, 3-D Artwork:</strong> Allison Perez, Bishop McNamara, Untitled; and Simon Hodolitz, Watseka High School, “Live for Bryce.” Honorable mention: Charlotte Baker, Herscher High School, Untitled; and Rosana Bolivar, BBCHS, “One Hot Tamali.”

Jurors are the KCC art faculty.

Following is a list of all 2021 art show participants and the schools they represent: Bishop McNamara: Sara Fernandez, Faith Horn, Reese Johnson, Ariana Kime, Kennedy Lakomiak, Keilly Lamore, Allison Perez and Isabelle Quigley.

BBCHS: Angie Alequin, Riley Arseneau, Cassius Blair, Rosana Bolivar, Nicole Chavez, Kyndyll Contreras, Emma Dmitrasz, Gabby Longtin, Charlie McGuire, Marisa McKune, Kylee Morrow, Rebecca Myers, Maiya Pontious, Ryleigh Shaul, SkylarSims, Daniel Sorich, Emily Vasquez, Alex Watson and Selina Zhang.

Cissna Park High School: Cale Clauss, Kaiden Clingenpeel, Carter Ferguson, Gnoah Frank, Yaritza Gomez-Martinez, Tesla Griffith, Brianne Johnson, Lyssa Kaeb, Sam Kaeb, Tyler Kaeb, Madison Long, Bethany Maul, KayLee McWethy, Ava Morrical, Chase Petry, Aubrey Richards, Justin Rose, Brody Sluis, Ryan Strebeck, Anthony Tomasek and Allison Wessels.

Grant Park High School: Jaden Ewolt, Ashley Grimes, Sydney Haut, Reiley Kaack, Emily Kveck, Avery Lape, Michael Nardi, Ayden Nunley, Cailin Perez, Cody Radzik and Sophia West.

Herscher High School: Zoe Ault, Charlotte Baker, Abigail Batdorf, Litty Dummer, Olivia Jensen and Emily McDaniel.

Kankakee High School: Mia Arseneau, Emily Campos, Kendra Hallberg, Isabel Haut and Thandie Keown.

Manteno High School: Antonio Ayala, Emma Boucher, Alex Carmack, Hailey Durnavich, Reese Eldridge, J. Haddon, Lilly Isaacs, Nora Juranich and Carter McCormick.

Momence High School: Abby Cantrell, Tessa Chico, Catherine Deutscher, Chrishya Houston, Francisco Melgar and Vanessa Raisenan.

Pontiac High School: Ali Barton, Aleighia Boldt, Jalyn Farris, Kimberly Fitzsimmons, Alicia Gonzalez, Mary Jane Ingold, Tatum Runyon, Olivia Schickel and Whitney Weber.

Watseka High School: Jack Combes, Simon Hodolitz and Amelio Salinas.