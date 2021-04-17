Local students receive degrees from Western Governors University

Several local students received college degrees from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, including:

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Alexandra Murukas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacqueline Abrassart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Alejandra Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Becky Vine, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)

Krista Davis, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)

<strong>Manteno</strong>

AnneLeah Williams-Bridges, Master of Health Leadership Degree

<strong>Momence</strong>

Ashley Luft, Master of Education Learning and Technology

<strong>Peotone</strong>

Ashley Walling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

<strong>Wilmington</strong>

Brandon Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing