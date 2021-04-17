Local students receive degrees from Western Governors University

Several local students received college degrees from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, including:
<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>
Alexandra Murukas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacqueline Abrassart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
<strong>Kankakee</strong>
Alejandra Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Becky Vine, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)
Krista Davis, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)
<strong>Manteno</strong>
AnneLeah Williams-Bridges, Master of Health Leadership Degree
<strong>Momence</strong>
Ashley Luft, Master of Education Learning and Technology
<strong>Peotone</strong>
Ashley Walling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
<strong>Wilmington</strong>
Brandon Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing