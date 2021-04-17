Booi 90th Birthday

Phyllis Booi, of Momence, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a small family celebration at her home. She was born April 17, 1931, in Reynolds, Ind.

Phyllis (Janssen) married Marvin Booi on Nov. 5, 1950. They were married 62 years until Marvin passed away in 2012. She has four children: Rhonda Salm, of Momence; Daryl (Cindy) Booi, of Greensboro, N.C.; and Lisa Winge, of Momence. A son, Craig, and son-in-laws Keith Salm and Don Winge are deceased. She also has nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis retired from Thrif-T-Mart in Kankakee after 27 years of service. She is a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence and enjoys traveling, flower gardening, reading and being with her family.