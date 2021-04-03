Spencer 85th Birthday

Barbara J. Spencer, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 85th birthday. She was born April 10, 1936, in Jacksonville, Ill. Birthday wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 2107, Kankakee, IL 60901.

She has three children: Mark Spencer, deceased; Marsha Easter, of Bourbonnais; and Marla (Bruce) Prather, of Chebanse. She also has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Barb worked at Sears as a home domestic helper and many years as a private caregiver. She retired from The Skating Place.

She enjoys reading, helping others and being outdoors. She is a born-again believer.