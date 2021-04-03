Chinski 98th Birthday

Robert J. Chinski, of Bourbonnais, celebrated his 98th birthday. He was born March 31, 1923.

Robert has four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth; Cindy (Ray) Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert Chinski Jr., deceased.

He also has seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

Robert retired from Central Community School District No. 4, where he was a custodian and substitute bus driver for more than 15 years. He is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Robert was formerly a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.