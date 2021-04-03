Chinski 72nd Anniversary

Robert and Hazel Chinski, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Chinski and the former Hazel Morris were married March 27, 1949, at Herscher Methodist Church.

The couple has four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth; Cindy (Ray) Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert J. Chinski Jr., deceased. They also have seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

Both retired from Central Community School Dist. No. 4 — Hazel as a bus driver for more than 30 years and Bob as a custodian and substitute bus driver for more than 15 years. They are members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Bob loves working on word search puzzles and Hazel doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. They both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.