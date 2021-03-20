Northern Illinois University fall dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall dean’s list at Northern Illinois University, including:

<strong>Beaverville</strong>

Elle Martell, a general public health major and graduate of Donovan High School

<strong>Beecher</strong>

Joseph Petrelli, an organizational/corporate communications major and graduate of Beecher High School

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• Drue Haskins, an electrical engineering major and graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Katrina Hosek, an art studio — design and media arts major and graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Drake Provost, a computational software major and graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

<strong>Chebanse</strong>

Emma Boicken, a hospitality and tourism management major and graduate of Central High School

<strong>Coal City</strong>

• Skyler Hibbard, a nursing student and graduate of Coal City High School

• Alicia LaRouech, a communicative disorders student and graduate of Coal City High School

• Reid Scott, an operations and information management major and graduate of Coal City High School

<strong>Essex</strong>

Marissa Osborne, a communicative disorders student and graduate of Reed-Custer High School

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• Nathan Kemnetz, a marketing major and graduate of Grace Baptist Academy, Kankakee

• Brian Spears Jr., a kinesiology major and graduate of Kankakee High School

<strong>Manteno</strong>

• Aaliyah Cage, undecided, liberal arts and sciences and a graduate of Manteno High School

• Kaitlyn Hagge, a psychology major and graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Joshua Jackson, a computational software major and graduate of Manteno High School

• Benjamin Koranda, a mechanical engineering, robotics and controls major and graduate of Herscher High School

• Andy Pacius, an electrical engineering technology student and graduate of Manteno High School

• Kylie Zawisza, a chemistry and biochemistry major and graduate of Manteno High School

<strong>Peotone</strong>

• Faith Asbrand, a communicative disorders major and graduate of Peotone High School

• Rachel Avelis, a medical laboratory science major

• Madison Haag, a dance performance major and graduate of Peotone High School

• Dylan Keene, a health science and pre-physical therapy major and graduate of Peotone High School

<strong>Watseka</strong>

• Hudson Arseneau, a pre-computer science major and graduate of Watseka High School

• Megan Trumann, an early childhood education major and graduate of Watseka High School