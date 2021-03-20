Birth announcements: March 20, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Raygen Baskin, Kankakee, boy, Giovanni Chase, March 2, first child.

Clayton and Lauren McDowell, Watseka, girl, Madison Rae, March 3, second child.

Mike and Sarah Brooks, Kankakee, boy, Jack Davis, March 6, third child.

Alonzo King and Zyasia Jones, Kankakee, boy, Alonzo Marquis Knute, March 6, first child.

Jason Osborn and Leydy Ortiz-Duran, Momence, girl, Susanna Jane, March 8, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Antonio Walsh and Abrein Franks, Kankakee, boy, Aries, March 1.

Alexander and Katina Mason, Grant Park, boy, Eliot Cole, March 2, third child.

Charles and Samantha Yohnka, Momence, girl, Emersen Charlie, March 2, second child.

Daniel Harris and Kristin Murphy, Bourbonnais, girl, Kairi, March 2, second child.

Cody and Anna Meyer, Donovan, boy, Eli Ryan, March 2, first child. The mother is the former Anna Ranieri.

Jonathan Salter and Destiny Buchanan, St. Anne, boy, Huxley Lonnie, March 3, second child.

Adam and Melissa Maze, Peotone, boy, Hunter Dean, March 3, fifth child.

Uriel Rodriguez and Lucy Salgado, Bradley, girl, Melinda Marie, March 4, second child.

Aaron and Morgan Daverin, Kankakee, boy, Levi Michael, March 6, fourth child.

DeVeon and Jazmine Turner, Kankakee, boy, Avery Dior, March 8, first child. The mother is the former Jazmine Hoskins.

Aaron and Dana Cooper, Limestone, boy, Maverick Alexander, March 8, third child.

Joshua Hazel and Ambar Campbell, Kankakee, girl, Faith Angeline, March 8, fourth child.

James and Carrie Riegle, Manteno, girl, Annabeth Jean, March 9, fourth child.